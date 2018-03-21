Cel mai mic calculator din lume vine de la IBM

In cadrul conferintei IBM Think 2018 ce are loc in Las Vegas in perioada 19 – 22 martie, IBM a prezentat cel mai mic calculator din lume.

Dimensiunile acestuia nu depasesc marimea unui bob de sare, iar perfomantele lui sunt comparabile cu ale unui procesor x86 din anii ’90. Conform IBM acesta poate contine pana la 1 milion de tranzistori iar costurile de productie sunt infime – 10 centi.

Intr-adevar cand vorbim de performante, nimeni nu va fi impresionat, ceea ce e impresionant este dimensiunea lui si avand costuri de fabricatie mici va putea fi implementat cu usurinta pentru a imbunatati sistemul de livrare si localizare al coletelor de exemplu.

Within the next five years, cryptographic anchors — such as ink dots or tiny computers smaller than a grain of salt — will be embedded in everyday objects and devices. They’ll be used in tandem with blockchain’s distributed ledger technology to ensure an object’s authenticity from its point of origin to when it reaches the hands of the customer. These technologies pave the way for new solutions that tackle food safety, authenticity of manufactured components, genetically modified products, identification of counterfeit objects and provenance of luxury goods.